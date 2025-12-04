Southwire Invests in Orange Charger, EV Charging Solution Provider

Southwire, Carrollton, GA, announced a strategic investment in Orange Charger, a provider of reliable, EV charging and emerging energy management solutions built specifically for multi-family housing.

By combining Southwire’s expertise in power distribution and installation solutions with Orange’s charging platform, the companies plan to jointly develop streamlined installation packages and material bundles that reduce complexity and lower total deployment costs for multi-family owners.

The collaboration will accelerate deployments nationwide and make it easier for properties to adopt reliable, right-sized EV charging without unnecessary infrastructure upgrades.

“This partnership brings more than capital; it brings a true strategic ally,” said Neil Joseph, CEO of Orange Charger, in the press release. “Southwire’s scale and expertise will help us streamline installations, reduce deployment costs through integrated material packages and accelerate joint product development that will continue to simplify charging for multi-family owners and EV drivers.

“With Southwire also joining as a board observer, we’re gaining a partner aligned and committed to our long-term strategy. We’re excited to continue expanding access to reliable and affordable EV charging across communities nationwide.”

“Southwire is committed to supporting innovative technologies that advance electrification and grid modernization,” said Corky Whipple, Southwire’s VP of Engineered Solutions, in the press release. “Orange Charger’s focus on scalable, cost-effective EV charging for multifamily properties aligns with our mission to power a more sustainable future.”

Orange Charger focuses on what it calls one of the most persistent barriers in EV adoption: affordable, dependable home charging for renters. The company’s hardware and software platform is designed to deliver smart, right-sized charging that can reduce installation costs by up to 70%, while giving property owners and residents a simple, reliable charging experience with no ongoing software or networking fees.

Powered by OrangeNet, the company’s proprietary mesh network and edge-compute platform, Orange says it delivers 98%-plus successful charge sessions, even in challenging environments like underground garages without relying on managed Wi-Fi or LTE extenders. This same platform establishes the foundation for Orange’s next generation of energy products designed to help properties participate in the broader energy economy and unlock new revenue streams.