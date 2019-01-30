GE Gathers Its Renewables Into One Business

GE announced today that it plans to consolidate all of the company's renewable and grid assets into a single, simplified Renewable Energy business. The proposed moves are part of a broader effort on the part of GE to position the company to meet the evolving needs of the power market, including the growth of renewable energy, GE said in a release.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments