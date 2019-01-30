Menu
GE Gathers Its Renewables Into One Business

GE will move its grid solutions and hybrid renewables technologies into the GE Renewable Energy Business, complementing its existing onshore wind, offshore wind, LM Wind Power, and hydro.

GE announced today that it plans to consolidate all of the company's renewable and grid assets into a single, simplified Renewable Energy business. The proposed moves are part of a broader effort on the part of GE to position the company to meet the evolving needs of the power market, including the growth of renewable energy, GE said in a release.

TAGS: Solar
