LEDucation 2026 Call for Speakers

LEDucation is now accepting speaker proposals for its 2026 Conference, taking place April 14–15 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Virtual sessions will be held the week prior to the in-person event.

LEDucation provides insightful presentations, panel discussions, practical case studies, and addresses topics exploring emerging issues. The Conference will highlight the latest technologies, regulatory updates, essential issues, and lighting trends. Sessions are AIA CES–approved with many also carrying AIA HSW approval. Click here for more information