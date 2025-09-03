Derk Joins DMF to Direct Product Strategy

DMF Lighting (Arson, CA)

This provider modular lighting announced the appointment of Charlie Derk as senior director of Product Strategy. In this new role, Derk will lead DMF’s product roadmap and innovation strategy, driving the continued development of lighting solutions designed to elevate performance, aesthetics, and integration for the smart home industry.



With more than 25 years of experience in the luxury residential and architectural lighting industries, Derk brings a unique blend of engineering expertise, market insight, and customer-driven innovation. He has held leadership positions at Legrand, Crestron Electronics, Doherty Design Group and Lutron Electronics, where he was instrumental in shaping product portfolios and introducing advanced lighting control and automated shading solutions.



“Charlie’s deep understanding of the lighting and shading landscape and his proven ability to deliver transformative technologies make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Rushi Kumar, VP of Engineering at DMF Lighting, in the press release. “As we continue to redefine the possibilities of modular lighting, his vision and experience will accelerate our mission to deliver products that combine unmatched performance with seamless integration.”



Derk joins DMF Lighting following his most recent role as Vice President of Strategy for Legrand’s Building Control Systems division, where he oversaw long-term strategic planning, product innovation and M&A initiatives. Earlier in his career, he helped pioneer shading solutions at Crestron, designed sophisticated lighting control systems with Doherty Design Group, and contributed to the development of the HomeWorks platform at Lutron.



“I’m thrilled to join DMF Lighting at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Derk. “The company’s dedication to engineering excellence and its reputation for innovation align perfectly with my passion for creating solutions that empower integrators, designers, and homeowners. I’m especially excited to reunite with former colleagues I’ve built great products with in the past, and to do it again here at DMF as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in lighting design.”