Register for the 20th Anniversary Edition of LEDucation

Registration is now open for LEDucation 2026 in New York, NY, on April 14-15, 2026. Now celebrating its 20th year, LEDucation is expected to have more than 400 exhibitors and 40 educational sessions. This year’s event will feature the debut of “Designer Hours” on Tuesday, April 14, which will give lighting designers exclusive access to the exhibition halls from 9 am through 11:30 am so they can beat the crowds and visit manufacturer booths for efficient, in-depth engagement. Eligible attendees for Designer Hours include lighting designers, architects, interior designers, landscape architects and engineers. Virtual sessions will be held April 9-10.