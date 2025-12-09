Keystone Offers Data Center Lighting Solutions

Keystone Lighting Solutions offered some practical how-to tips on lighting data centers in a recent post.
Keystone Lighting Technologies

In a post on its website entitled “What Data Centers Require from Lighting,” Keystone Lighting Solutions offered customers some ideas on how to light data centers. The post said in part:

“Lighting strategies in data center environments must support high performance and minimal disruption:

  • High-temperature durability in hot-aisle conditions and continuous-run environments
  • Vertical and horizontal illumination so techs can read rack labels and navigate aisles safely
  • Smart controls, zoning, and automation to prevent lighting empty rooms for half the day 
  • Retrofit-friendly designs to upgrade legacy lighting without scheduled downtime – especially since the center needs to continue operation through all maintenance activities. 

Keystone offers solutions engineered for the specific demands of data center lighting.”

