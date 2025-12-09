Keystone Offers Data Center Lighting Solutions

In a post on its website entitled “What Data Centers Require from Lighting,” Keystone Lighting Solutions offered customers some ideas on how to light data centers. The post said in part:

“Lighting strategies in data center environments must support high performance and minimal disruption:

High-temperature durability in hot-aisle conditions and continuous-run environments

in hot-aisle conditions and continuous-run environments Vertical and horizontal illumination so techs can read rack labels and navigate aisles safely

so techs can read rack labels and navigate aisles safely Smart controls, zoning, and automation to prevent lighting empty rooms for half the day

to prevent lighting empty rooms for half the day Retrofit-friendly designs to upgrade legacy lighting without scheduled downtime – especially since the center needs to continue operation through all maintenance activities.

Keystone offers solutions engineered for the specific demands of data center lighting.”