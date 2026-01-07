Carroll Appointed IES Director of Marketing & Business Development

Illuminating Engineering Society (IES): (New York)

Megan Carroll was appointed as director of Marketing and Business Development. Carroll joined the IES team on Jan. 5.

In her new role, Carroll will lead IES’ marketing strategy, brand development and business growth initiatives. She will be responsible for advancing IES’ visibility within the lighting industry, driving manufacturer engagement and developing strategic partnerships that support IES’ mission to advance the art and science of quality lighting.

Carroll brings more than 30 years of lighting industry experience to IES. Most recently, she served as regional sales and marketing manager for Lighting Services Inc. from 2022 to 2025. Previously, she held specification and sales leadership positions at Illuminations, Inc. and Acuity Brands, where she served as senior specification sales manager. Earlier in her career, Carroll was director of Sales, East Coast, North America for Xicato, where she built relationships with designers, engineers and industry stakeholders across the region.