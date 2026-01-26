Keystone’s Smith Appointed to DLC Industry Advisory Committee

Keystone Technologies (Lansdale, PA)

Evan Smith, VP-Products & Sourcing, has been appointed to the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) for 2026 — a group of industry leaders responsible for guiding the performance, quality and efficiency standards that influence the entire North American lighting market.

The DLC Industry Advisory Committee includes approximately a dozen recognized experts from leading manufacturers, distributors and energy-efficiency organizations. Its work directly affects utility rebate frameworks, product qualification pathways, energy-saving targets, and emerging technology categories— helping determine not only how lighting products are developed, but what solutions can be deployed by contractors, ESCOs, and distributors for years to come.

A 13-year veteran of Keystone, Smith is the first member of the company to serve on the committee. He has played a pivotal role in shaping Keystone’s long-term product direction. Under his leadership, the firm has strengthened its reputation for high-quality, high-efficiency lighting solutions that balance innovation with real-world customer needs.

He oversees Keystone’s market intelligence, global sourcing and entire product development roadmap, guiding evaluations of LED components, drivers, controls platforms, optical systems and emerging technologies that elevate performance across Keystone’s portfolio.