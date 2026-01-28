Learn About New Lighting Design Guidelines in LEDVANCE Live Stream Course on Feb. 2

LEDVANCE’s Lightpoint is kicking off its first live stream course of 2026 on Monday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. EST, offering lighting professionals the opportunity to earn 1 AIA continuing education credit while gaining insight into the regulatory and performance changes shaping the industry this year.

Led by industry experts Lynnette Schaeffer, LC, M.B.A., Sana Wakim, CSSBB, CQE, Ligia Orlandini, and Anna Heim, LC, the session will cover recent DOE efficiency updates; key changes under DLC 6.0; and how DLC LUNA 2.0 is raising expectations for outdoor lighting performance, compliance, and rebate eligibility. The virtual course is designed to help specifiers, designers and contractors stay ahead of evolving standards that directly impact project planning and product selection. Click here or on the image above to register.