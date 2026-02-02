Ardd + Winter to Represent Leviton’s Visioneering and Certolux Brands in Southeast

Feb. 2, 2026
Leviton
Leviton

Leviton announced a strategic partnership with Ardd + Winter, a lighting rep serving Atlanta, Savannah, Jacksonville, Nashville, Knoxville and South Carolina.

Through this partnership, Ardd + Winter customers gain access to an expanded portfolio of  lighting solutions, including Leviton's full Visioneering architectural line and the Certolux brand, engineered specifically for high-stakes environments such as healthcare, cleanrooms and behavioral health. 

 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Light + Intelligent Building North America: A New Lighting Show to Debut March 2027
Border States to Leave Affiliated Distributors
Compare Conduit & Piping Support Solutions
Sponsored
Get Utility Project Solutions
Sponsored