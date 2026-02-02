Ardd + Winter to Represent Leviton’s Visioneering and Certolux Brands in Southeast

Leviton announced a strategic partnership with Ardd + Winter, a lighting rep serving Atlanta, Savannah, Jacksonville, Nashville, Knoxville and South Carolina.
Through this partnership, Ardd + Winter customers gain access to an expanded portfolio of lighting solutions, including Leviton's full Visioneering architectural line and the Certolux brand, engineered specifically for high-stakes environments such as healthcare, cleanrooms and behavioral health.
