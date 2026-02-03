Lutron Acquires Surface Finishing and Metal Coating Vendor

Lutron Electronics Co., Coopersburg, PA, has acquired Tanury Industries, Lincoln, RI, a surface finishing and metal coatings company and one of Lutron’s biggest suppliers of metal faceplates for more than 25 years.

Lutron said Tanury is known for its precision metal work across a broad variety of industries, including high-end motorcycle and automotive parts, private and commercial aviation, marine hardware, luxury gifts and jewelry. Bringing Tanury’s plating and coatings expertise in-house will expand Lutron’s portfolio of premium metal finishes, according to a company email.

Tanury will continue to operate from its Rhode Island headquarters, and Lutron will continue to invest in and grow capabilities for all existing Tanury customers.