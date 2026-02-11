LEDVANCE Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability

LEDVANCE, was awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis for sustainability performance. According to the EcoVadis press release, this achievement places LEDVANCE among the top 5 per cent of companies it has assessed for continuous commitment and progress in sustainability.

EcoVadis is a global platform for evaluating sustainability performance. Companies are assessed in the categories of Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. LEDVANCE increased its overall score by ten points compared to the previous year, reaching 78 out of 100. In 2024, LEDVANCE earned the Silver Medal with a score of 68 points, despite EcoVadis’s increasingly stringent criteria that have made it much harder for companies to retain their previous medal status. Ecovadis said that in 2025 LEDVANCE not only maintained its Silver rating but also improved its score, achieving Gold status.

“We are particularly proud that we were able to improve our results so significantly despite increased requirements,” said Laura Fernández Gutiérrez, Product Sustainability Manager at LEDVANCE in the press release. “This award is both an incentive and an obligation to continue on our chosen path.”