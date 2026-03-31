SATCO Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Lighting, NUVO Hits 20-Year Mark

SATCO, Brentwood, NY, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. Concurrently, NUVO, a lighting brand under the SATCO umbrella aimed at the residential and commercial markets, celebrates its 20th anniversary, highlighting two decades of cutting-edge design and creative solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

Founded in 1966, SATCO has has expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive range of lighting products and solutions for distributors, retailers, designers and consumers across the globe. According to the press release, SATCO’s focus on evolving technology, sustainable practices and customer-focused service has positioned it as a key player in shaping industry standards.

NUVO, launched in 2006, has established itself as a trendsetter in contemporary lighting design, according to the release. SATCO said that over its 20-year history, NUVO has strengthened its presence in premium residential and commercial lighting markets.

“These anniversaries mark significant milestones for SATCO and NUVO, and for everyone who has contributed to our journey,” said Brian Brandes, senior VP of Product/Marketing at SATCO, in the press release. “We celebrate 60 years of SATCO and 20 years of NUVO — each brand distinctly contributing decades of innovation, collaboration, and quality honoring the people, products and partnerships that have shaped our legacy, while reaffirming our commitment to delivering solutions for today’s evolving lighting needs.”

For more information about SATCO and NUVO, visit www.satco.com.