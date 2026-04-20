Tilton Appointed President of Signify's Genlyte Solutions

Signify (Somerset, NJ)

Kevin Poyck, president, Genlyte, Color Kinetics (CK) and Entertainment Business Unit is retiring from Signify, as of May 1. Christy Tilton (left) will be appointed as president of Genlyte Solutions, while Sameer Sodhi (right) will continue to lead the global Color Kinetics and Entertainment businesses.

Since joining Signify in 2021, Tilton has driven strategic partnerships with sales agents and supporting customers in adopting energy-efficient LED and connected lighting solutions. She has also served on boards and committees for the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), among others. She has had experience at Signify in sales, marketing, commercial operations, offer development, manufacturing and quality.

Poyck joined the company in 2019, bringing extensive leadership experience across industries and disciplines. In his time with Signify, he has focused on driving commercial excellence and competitive service in the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. According to the press release, Poyck was instrumental in establishing Genlyte Solutions, as an integrated, end-to-end professional business, guiding the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing employee engagement and building a culture of inclusion. He also represented Signify on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) board of directors.