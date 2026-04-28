LiFi Technology Update

PureLiFi, Edinbugh, United Kingdom, a large provider of LiFi technology, announced a landmark partnership with Askey, a manufacturer of advanced network communications equipment, for the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. Askey will pioneer the demonstration of a fully integrated "all-in-one" solution that combines a high-performance 5G modem and pureLiFi’s proprietary through-window bridging technology in a streamlined self-installable solution.
According to a FAQ on ww.purelifi.com, “LiFi is high-speed bi-directional networked and mobile communication of data using light. LiFi comprises of multiple light bulbs that form a wireless network.
"When an electrical current is applied to a LED light bulb a stream of light (photons) is emitted from the bulb. LED bulbs are semiconductor devices, which means that the brightness of the light flowing through them can be changed at extremely high speeds. This allows us to send a signal by modulating the light at different rates. The signal can then be received by a detector which interprets the changes in light intensity (the signal) as data.”
Developer are working on extending the range of LiFi systems, which is currently relatively limited. Signify is also working with LiFi through its trulifi system. Several media reports said that LiFi has the capacity to be 100 faster the conventional WiFi.
Askey and pureLiFi say they are working to solve the industry’s "last-meter" challenge: delivering gigabit broadband indoors without the need for drilling holes, cabling, or professional installations. This addresses the broadband providers’ need for easy install solutions to slash their waitlists.
This system utilizes LiFi technology and wireless power to transmit data through windows, effectively bridging the 5G gap for users globally. Broadband subscribers may significantly enhance their service by relocating their Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) outdoors, which can deliver substantial benefits.
The press release said that unlike existing solutions that require separate accessories, such as pureLiFi’s Bridge XC Flex, this new collaboration integrates the bridging capabilities directly into Askey CPE. It said that this "all-in-one" approach allows telecommunication companies to provide self-installable units that increase network capacity by up to six times.
This collaboration combines Askey’s Netcom technology and global reach with pureLiFi’s ability to transmit data over the light spectrum. Leadership from both organizations said in the press release that this partnership is designed to “fundamentally change how high-speed 5G internet is delivered and consumed.”
Robert Lin, CEO of Askey, said in the release, "Askey is committed to staying at the cutting edge of connectivity by working with global innovators like pureLiFi. We’ve been working for five years to solve the problem of bringing outdoor Fixed Wireless Access signals indoors. pureLiFi’s LiFi bridge is the answer. Our combined system will enable carriers to get users connected cost-effectively and quickly while improving the overall 5G experience. By being the first to demonstrate 'all-in-one' FWA CPE with an integrated LiFi bridge, we will disrupt the FWA business model.”
Ron Schaeffer, CEO of pureLiFi, added, "This partnership builds on pureLiFi’s pioneering position as innovators in the LiFi space and Askey’s excellence in 5G consumer premises equipment. Our proprietary wireless bridging technology is the key to unlocking the full potential of 5G FWA indoors. Together, we are providing a solution that is secure, unjammable, reliable and incredibly simple for the end-user to install. We are proud to work with Askey to make better broadband connectivity a reality through the 5G spectrum with help from LiFi."
Units will be available for demonstration and testing with telecommunications carriers around the world within the first half of 2026. according to the press release. Both organizations say they are ready to revolutionize FWA, helping more users get online without requiring additional infrastructure investment.
For more information visit www.pureLiFi.com