LiFi Technology Update

PureLiFi, Edinbugh, United Kingdom, a large provider of LiFi technology, announced a landmark partnership with Askey, a manufacturer of advanced network communications equipment, for the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. Askey will pioneer the demonstration of a fully integrated "all-in-one" solution that combines a high-performance 5G modem and pureLiFi’s proprietary through-window bridging technology in a streamlined self-installable solution.

According to a FAQ on ww.purelifi.com, “LiFi is high-speed bi-directional networked and mobile communication of data using light. LiFi comprises of multiple light bulbs that form a wireless network.

"When an electrical current is applied to a LED light bulb a stream of light (photons) is emitted from the bulb. LED bulbs are semiconductor devices, which means that the brightness of the light flowing through them can be changed at extremely high speeds. This allows us to send a signal by modulating the light at different rates. The signal can then be received by a detector which interprets the changes in light intensity (the signal) as data.”

Developer are working on extending the range of LiFi systems, which is currently relatively limited. Signify is also working with LiFi through its trulifi system. Several media reports said that LiFi has the capacity to be 100 faster the conventional WiFi.

Askey and pureLiFi say they are working to solve the industry’s "last-meter" challenge: delivering gigabit broadband indoors without the need for drilling holes, cabling, or professional installations. This addresses the broadband providers’ need for easy install solutions to slash their waitlists.