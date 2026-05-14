SATCO Products of Canada Appoints Bagazzoli as General Manager  

May 14, 2026
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Key Highlights

Bagazzoli serves as vice-chair of the Ontario Region Committee for Electro Federation of Canada and on the Ontario Electrical League board.

SATCO
6a052f109987d6496133d97f Lori Bagazzoli Satco

SATCO (Brentwood, NY)

Bagazzoli brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role. A Cornell-certified executive, she has built a reputation for developing high-performing, cross-functional teams through mentorship and values-based leadership.

In addition to her corporate responsibilities, she is an active and respected leader within the Canadian electrical industry. She currently serves as vice-chair of the Ontario Region Committee for Electro Federation of Canada and is a long-standing board member of the Ontario Electrical League. In these roles, she contributes to advancing industry standards, supporting diversity initiatives, and fostering professional development across the sector.

Outside of the workplace, Lori values a balanced lifestyle and enjoys spending time on the baseball diamond, fishing, and relaxing at the cottage with her family.

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