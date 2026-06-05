SATCO|NUVO Welcomes Stanton & Niles to the Sales Team

SATCO|NUVO (Brentwood, NY)

Trish Stanton and Scott Niles joined the company’s sales organization. With more than 15 years of experience in the lighting and electrical industry, Stanton has worked closely with electrical contractors, manufacturers, distributors, ESCOs and end users and will call on customers across Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas.

A resident of San Diego, CA, Stanton enjoys traveling and exploring different cultures around the world. To date, she has visited 30 countries and continues to add new destinations to her ever-growing travel bucket list. She earned a degree in sports management with a minor in business from Barry University in Miami Shores, FL. During her collegiate career, she was a member of the university's Women's Volleyball Team, helping lead the program to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2001.

Niles joined the company as Western regional sales manager based in San Francisco. In this role, he will oversee sales activities and customer relationships throughout northern California, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii.

He brings more than 25 years of industry experience spanning sales, lighting, controls and electrical engineering. His background includes positions as a design engineer, agency sales representative, manufacturers’ representative, and lighting controls sales engineer, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the lighting industry from multiple perspectives.