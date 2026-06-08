New Contractor Solutions Webinar: June 11 at 2 pm EDT

Join Aubrey Bertin, executive director of business development, and Jon Hoffman, director of strategic product development, to discover outdoor lighting solutions built to withstand demanding environments while delivering dependable performance.

This interactive session focuses on durable fixtures and practical installation approaches that help bring architectural and landscape lighting projects to life. Register today: bit.ly/3RNDkGV

Exterior lighting solutions designed for reliability:

• Durable outdoor fixtures built for long-term performance

• Architectural and landscape lighting applications

• Installation-friendly solutions for contractors

• Techniques for highlighting architectural features and outdoor spaces

Visit bit.ly/4uXXTz2 to register for upcoming episodes and to watch replays.