Sonepar Lighting Academy Trains Nearly 100 Associates in Advanced Lighting Strategies

Sonepar, Charleston, SC, announced that 94 associates have now completed at least one module of the Sonepar Lighting Academy (see video below), following the close of the program’s first 2026 module. Combining online coursework with hands-on learning, the academy builds expertise that helps Sonepar companies’ associates support customers with stronger lighting and controls guidance, design-build services and project management support.

Across its U.S. companies, Sonepar has 28 Lighting Certified (LC) associates, a prestigious credential awarded by the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions (NCQLP). “We invest in lighting training for our associates because we want to be that trusted resource for our customers,” said Marc Hodges, director of Services, Solutions and Lighting for Sonepar USA, in the press release. “Sonepar goes beyond a traditional distributor’s role by offering value engineering and design-build support for successful lighting projects.”

“As lighting technology continues to advance, customers increasingly rely on partners who can provide more than products,” added Bob Preston, Lighting Solutions specialist at Capital Electric. “They need guidance, expertise and solutions tailored to their projects. The Lighting Academy enables our associates to meet this demand and better support customers in a changing market.”

Graduates of the Sonepar Lighting Academy can help customers navigate lighting controls and emerging technologies and design lighting solutions for specific applications. Participants who complete all four modules can also take the third-party NCQLP exam to become Lighting Certified (LC). The LC credential signals an advanced level of technical expertise, giving contractors added confidence that Sonepar associates can help them solve complex lighting challenges and make informed product and controls decisions.

Acuity Brands is a partner of the program and co-hosted an in-person training event for the Lighting Academy at their Experience Center in Chicago in May. Acuity has also contributed subject matter experts, e-learning resources and their Visual Lighting design software.

“We’re excited to see Sonepar committing the time and resources to expand their expertise in lighting and controls,” said Stewart Shannon, Director – Strategic Accounts, Acuity Brands Lighting, in the press release. “Our industry needs more specialists in these areas, and Sonepar’s investment in developing their associates will be critical to strengthening their long-term success in the lighting segment.”