SATCO Honors Alan Karen with Lifetime Achievement Award

SATCO (Brentwood, NY)

SATCO awarded Alan Karen with the Lighting One Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the press release this is “a distinguished company honor celebrating his exceptional career and lasting contributions to the lighting industry.”

The company said the Lighting One Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose careers have left an enduring mark on the lighting profession. Alan's legacy is reflected not only in his many achievements, but also in the trust, respect, and admiration he has earned throughout his career.

“Throughout his decades of service, Alan has exemplified the qualities of a true industry leader,” the release said. “His unwavering commitment to excellence, deep product knowledge, and passion for building meaningful relationships have earned him the admiration and respect of colleagues, customers, manufacturers, and industry partners alike. His leadership has not only influenced business success but has also helped strengthen the lighting community through mentorship, collaboration, and a genuine dedication to helping others succeed."