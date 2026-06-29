Leviton Announces Viscor Leadership Changes

Leviton (Melville, NY)

John Pannunzio will become general manager, Viscor, a lighting division of Leviton, effective July. Santino Nemi will be retiring as Viscor’s COO after 37 years. Pannunzio will assume day-to-day operations while setting the strategy for the business moving forward. His career reflects a blend of technical education and over two decades of sales and operational experience.

Since joining the customer service and sales team for Viscor’s Visioneering brand in 2010, Pannunzio’s role has steadily expanded to drive process improvements in support of a growing product portfolio. When Viscor entered the U.S. market, he played a key role in scaling customer service to support U.S. sales through productivity gains and technology adoption. He later established the sales operations and customer project management functions, progressing to director of Customer Success and Business Strategy. He was named assistant general manager earlier this year.

Nemi’s tenure includes the successful integration of Viscor into Leviton following its acquisition in Nov. 2019, while continuing to strengthen the Certolux and Visioneering brands and drive consistent operational and commercial performance. Following his retirement, Nemi will continue his contributions to Viscor in an agent-based role supporting OEM sales and working in close coordination with Pannunzio.