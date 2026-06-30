LEDucation 2027 Opens Call for Speakers

LEDucation 2027 is now accepting speaker proposals for its expanded educational program. The conference will feature virtual sessions on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, 2027, followed by in-person presentations during the three-day LEDucation event, April 13–15, 2027 at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York City.

“With LEDucation 2027 expanding to three days, attendees will have more opportunities than ever to gain industry knowledge, connect, and earn continuing education credits,” said Presentations Co-Chair Craig Fox, ETC, Inc., in the press release. “The additional day allows us to deliver an even broader range of educational content and perspectives.”

Presentations Co-Chair Shaun Fillion, NYSID | RAB, added, “With an expanded program, we are especially eager to welcome fresh voices, innovative ideas and practical insights. We encourage lighting professionals, designers, architects, engineers and industry partners to submit proposals that will inspire meaningful conversations and provide valuable takeaways for our attendees.”

LEDucation welcomes proposals from both first-time and returning presenters. Sessions should address timely issues and emerging trends within the lighting industry through educational, non-commercial presentations. Topics may include emerging technologies, best practices, innovative design strategies, and real-world case studies.

LEDucation is seeking presentations on the following topics:

Sustainability and material transparency

Codes and compliance issues

Lighting for health and wellbeing

Lighting design tools, communication, metrics and methodologies

The business of lighting in different market sectors

Emerging LED, OLED and controls technologies

Case studies of lighting design applications

Lighting design and specification topics

Prospective presenters are encouraged to review presentations from previous conferences to better understand the scope, format and caliber of educational content featured at LEDucation. Explore Conference archives here: leducation.org/conference-archives

To preserve the educational integrity of the conference, proposals from marketing firms, third-party lead generation organizations, life coaches, business coaches, motivational speakers or keynote speakers will not be considered.

By presenting at LEDucation 2027, speakers will help shape meaningful conversations and contribute to one of the lighting industry's most respected educational programs.

Deadline for submissions is September 15, 2026

For Additional Details, visit leducation.org/call-for-speakers