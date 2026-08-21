HyLite Retrofits the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s Air Force One Pavilion
Key Highlights
- The LED Lotus Lamps allowed reuse of existing fixtures, simplifying installation and reducing costs.
- Strategic placement of lamps eliminated shadows and highlighted aircraft details for an immersive visitor experience.
- Adjustable color temperatures enhanced exhibit presentation and ambient lighting for different events.
- The new lighting system increased energy efficiency and longevity, lowering maintenance needs.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has become a very popular destination for visitors because of its extensive museum and library, sweeping views of the nearby mountains, valleys and Pacific Ocean and its Air Force One Pavilion, which houses both the iconic Air Force One and Marine One aircraft.
However, maintaining the visual grandeur of such a massive, historic space requires exceptional lighting, and the building's 20-year-old lighting system was due for an upgrade. Upgrading the lighting in complex high-ceiling architectural spaces usually brings the headache of tearing out old infrastructure and dealing with extended downtime.
The HyLite LED Lotus Lamp (40W/60W) completely bypasses these hurdles. Engineered for retrofitting, it allowed the installation team to reuse the pavilion's existing housings, transforming a potentially massive renovation into a streamlined, budget-friendly upgrade. To properly illuminate the aircraft and the expansive hall, the facility selected 97 of the 40° Lotus Lamps.
This adaptable design offered the installation team two major advantages: seamless integration and standalone flexibility. Using GX16D adapters, the lamps retrofitted directly into existing fixtures to save valuable time and labor. Furthermore, installers weren't restricted to the building's original lighting layout. By utilizing the lamp's independent mounting capabilities, they strategically positioned additional units to eliminate shadowed areas and highlight intricate aircraft details that the legacy grid simply couldn't reach — creating a brilliantly even, fully immersive visual experience.
Transitioning between a daytime tourist attraction and an elegant evening gala requires versatile, heavy-duty lighting. The HyLite LED Lotus Lamp met the demands of these diverse events, proving that even historic spaces can benefit from cutting-edge lighting technology.
According to a statement by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, “Our exhibit lights in the Air Force One Pavilion here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library are located in such a way that it makes them difficult to replace. So we are very pleased with the longevity of the Lotus lights which also reduces our maintenance costs. Even though they are on almost 24/7, we get years of service from them.
“We also like the ability to adjust color temperatures for different parts of the exhibit. The lights specifically set to highlight the Air Force One plane are set to a higher temperature to enhance the exterior colors. The rest are set to warmer colors to provide ambient lighting inside the building. With the recent change, we hope to get several more years of use from the lights before they need replacement again.”
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