HyLite Retrofits the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s Air Force One Pavilion

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has become a very popular destination for visitors because of its extensive museum and library, sweeping views of the nearby mountains, valleys and Pacific Ocean and its Air Force One Pavilion, which houses both the iconic Air Force One and Marine One aircraft.

However, maintaining the visual grandeur of such a massive, historic space requires exceptional lighting, and the building's 20-year-old lighting system was due for an upgrade. Upgrading the lighting in complex high-ceiling architectural spaces usually brings the headache of tearing out old infrastructure and dealing with extended downtime.

The HyLite LED Lotus Lamp (40W/60W) completely bypasses these hurdles. Engineered for retrofitting, it allowed the installation team to reuse the pavilion's existing housings, transforming a potentially massive renovation into a streamlined, budget-friendly upgrade. To properly illuminate the aircraft and the expansive hall, the facility selected 97 of the 40° Lotus Lamps.

This adaptable design offered the installation team two major advantages: seamless integration and standalone flexibility. Using GX16D adapters, the lamps retrofitted directly into existing fixtures to save valuable time and labor. Furthermore, installers weren't restricted to the building's original lighting layout. By utilizing the lamp's independent mounting capabilities, they strategically positioned additional units to eliminate shadowed areas and highlight intricate aircraft details that the legacy grid simply couldn't reach — creating a brilliantly even, fully immersive visual experience.