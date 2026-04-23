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Lighting
A Walk Through LEDucation 2026
10,000 attendees can't be wrong! There was alot to lighting to see at LEDucation 2026. Here's some of the highlights from EW's visit to this year's banger of an event.
April 23, 2026
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