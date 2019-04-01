Menu
Solar_Install_GettyImages-183024810.jpg
Green Market

Renewables: New Facilities Under Construction & Approved

Although federal subsidies for the construction of these facilities aren’t quite what they had been in years past, there are still some very large projects underway or in the pipeline. 

Folks at the nation’s electric utilities are probably pretty familiar with much of the data on the generation and consumption of electricity that the federal government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) keeps track in its monthly and Annual Electric Generator Reports.

All access premium subscription

Subscribe to Electrical Wholesaling Premium and gain access to Electrical Marketing content including in-depth news analysis, proprietary industry data and much more.

Subscribe

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
solar panels
DOE Funds $36 Million in Research on Advanced Technologies for Solar Integration
Mar 26, 2019
Rich_Rebuilds_Tesla
Hey Tesla Fans… Check Out How One Mechanic Rebuilt a Tesla in His Garage
Mar 05, 2019
Orlet_Grelen_deal
What's the Deal with The Green Deal? NAED's Ed Orlet Speaks Out
Feb 26, 2019
Orsted_offshore_windfarms
First Turbine Now Spinning at What Will Be World’s Biggest Offshore Wind Farm
Feb 19, 2019