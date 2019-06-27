Menu
Green Market>Lighting

Agents West to Rep MaxLite

The company will represent MaxLite in Southern California and in parts of the Mountain Region.

MaxLite has appointed Agents West as its exclusive representative for the Southern California, southern Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico markets, effective July 1.  Founded in 1978, Agents West is a nationally recognized manufacturers’ representative agency that sells and markets a broad spectrum of electrical supplies and energy management solutions. The company has more than 40 sales professionals located in two offices in Southern California and satellite locations throughout the region.

TAGS: Rep News
