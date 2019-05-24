IES Weighs in on UL RP 24480

The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the recognized standards-developing organization for establishing lighting applications standards in North America, recently weighed in on the recent release of a draft version of RP 24480, Recommended Practice and Design Guideline for Promoting Circadian Entrainment with Light for Day-Active People, by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The draft version is currently up for public comment until May 28.

The IES maintains that any Recommended Practice related to light and health should be a consensus document developed through an accredited American National Standards Institute (ANSI) process. According to IES, this proposed document is not being developed as such; therefore, the lighting industry should exercise caution when considering it for design, application, product qualification or regulatory purposes. “Without the full rigor of an ANSI-approved standard, non-consensus based information cannot be deemed to have been fully vetted and lacks the authority to provide public guidance regarding means or methods that affect public health,” states IES.

