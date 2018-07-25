Lighting Upgrade in Montreal Drives Business

Gavin Centre, in the Montreal borough of Ville Saint-Laurent, is a business center offering state-of-the-art virtual offices and executive suites to a broad range of clients. Constructed in the 1960s and renovated in 2004, the building has fifteen fully furnished suites, a modern boardroom and a full-time receptionist. There is also an adjoining Tim Hortons in the same building.

When the Gavin Centre management reviewed energy and maintenance costs for the building, they determined that they could save significantly on both counts by replacing older lighting with newer LED alternatives.

Gavin Centre director Daniel Mammone recognized the potential for a double win with a lighting upgrade. “We wanted to reduce energy and maintenance costs, and knew we had to look at a lighting upgrade to achieve this,” said Mammone. “With the commitment to improved lighting we also saw an opportunity to improve the aesthetics of the building. The Gavin Centre is situated next to a major highway, and is therefore very visible. We felt we could drive client interest in our facility with better lighting.”

Working with a local contractor, the Gavin Centre selected Concept Illumination as the lighting partner for the upgrade. The team replaced lighting throughout the building, including in the suites, the boardroom, bathrooms, corridors and lobby area. They also replaced wall packs on the exterior of the building.

Inside a mix of 2ft x 2ft and 2ft x 4ft LED panels were installed for general illumination, all with uniform 3500K color temperature and 0-10V dimmable. In all around 150 fluorescent fixtures were replaced with contemporary LED panels throughout the building’s interior, improving light levels while modernizing the space.

Outside, twenty LED wall packs replaced high pressure sodium predecessors to accent the building’s columns. The light produced by the new LED luminaires delivers a crisper 4000K than the orange light produced by the high pressure sodium fixtures.

The lighting renovation has reduced energy costs by two-thirds, the companies say, and the more reliable, longer life LED fixtures have eliminated maintenance costs associated with changing bulbs and tubes.

The location has also seen an increase in business since the new lighting was installed. “There is no doubt the lighting upgrade has resulted in more clients. It’s made the whole building look more welcoming, both inside and out,” Mammone said.