Menu
Data & Training>Market Planning Guide

2019 Market Planning Guide

Electrical Distributors' 2019 Forecasts by Region
The economic indicators are pointing toward one more year of good-but-not great growth in 2019. 2020 may be the start of a different story.

If you are trying to map out your 2019 forecast right now, it’s easy to get distracted by the noise in the general press that doesn’t always have a heck of a lot to do with how the electrical industry operates.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Electrical Economy Economic Indicators
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Market Planning - 2018
It’s Market Planning Time: Look Ahead to 2019
Jul 31, 2018
Chart 2: Electrical Industry Sales Outlook, 2015-2018, Segments (% change)
The New Normal
Nov 09, 2017
2018 Market Planning Guide electrical sales growth by region
2018 Market Planning Guide
Nov 09, 2017
New York, NY, sunrise
Times & Trends: The New America
Aug 03, 2017