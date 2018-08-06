CBS ArcSafe Acquires Select Assets of MarTek

CBS ArcSafe, Denton, TX, a manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, has acquired select assets of MarTek Ltd. MarTek manufactures the Chicken Switch, a device designed to remotely operate control switches and low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers. The company also makes products that remotely rack common circuit breakers and motor control centers (MCCs), in addition to remote operators for disconnect handles on a variety of MCCs.

“MarTek’s products will strengthen CBS ArcSafe’s ability to provide our customers with quality products that increase the safety of technicians and service personnel,” says Ashley Ledbetter, president of CBS ArcSafe. “MarTek will also benefit from larger sales and service support offered by the Group CBS Inc., family of affiliate companies.”

Although MarTek will operate as CBS ArcSafe, it will continue operations at its facility in Charleston, WV, with existing personnel under the direction of Russ Safreed, MarTek’s principal.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.