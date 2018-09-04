Crescent Electric Supply Acquires National Electric Supply

Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL, has signed an agreement to purchase Albuquerque, NM- based National Electric Supply Co., Inc. Founded in 1976, the 40-employee National serves contractor, industrial and government customers from two stocking locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM. Christina Eisbach, Crescent Electric’s senior marketing manager, said in an email to Electrical Marketing that Crescent had a location in Las Cruces, NM, before the acquisition and that, “National will be covering their markets and Crescent will handle southern New Mexico with Las Cruces and El Paso, TX.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to acquire a company with the reputation, strength and market presence of National Electric,” said Marty Burbridge, Crescent Electric’s president and CEO, in the press release. “Under Crescent ownership, National will continue to operate under the National name and brand with the same employees, suppliers and customers.

“While Rocky Lawrence, current president and CEO, will be stepping down from National to focus on his other endeavors, the rest of the leadership team will remain the same. We will leverage our companies’ respective strengths to grow the business.”

Speaking of the acquisition in the press release National Electric President and CEO Rocky Lawrence said, “The joining of National Electric and Crescent Electric gives National an opportunity to grow, extend customer service offerings, offer employees more opportunities, as well as build on mutual core values. I’m excited for the future of National and how the companies can work together to achieve greatness.”

Lawrence told EM in an email that he will be focused 100% on Nicor Lighting, a lighting manufacturer that he also manages. “We (Nicor) have had experienced significant year-over-year growth and will continue to bring many new LED lighting products to the market,” he said in the email. National Electric will continue to operate from its current Albuquerque, NM, headquarters and customer and supplier contacts will remain unchanged. The transaction was scheduled to close on Sept. 1.

Electrical Wholesaling published a 2010 cover story on National Electric Supply’s specialty in distributing solar products. The company continues to sell solar products to its customers, and the company powers its Albuquerque headquarters with solar power. Lawrence says, “The system continues work great supplying over 95% of the electricity to the facility.”

Crescent Electric Supply Company is ranked #9 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 listing. The company serves contractors, utilities, institutional and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, lighting, automation and datacom products from 160 branches nationally. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, and Stoneway Electric in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.