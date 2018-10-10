Menu
Gross Electric Acquires Top of the Lamp Lighting Showroom

Gross Electric is a third-generation family owned and operated business with locations in Toledo and Northwood, OH, and Ann Arbor, MI.

Top of the Lamp, a lighting showroom in Ann Arbor, MI, has closed its doors and Gross Electric, Toledo, OH, has purchased the company’s remaining inventory. Laurie Gross, president of Gross Electric, says, “We are happy that we were able to provide jobs for some of their employees.”

The company is ranked #182 in Electrical Wholesaling's 2018 Top 200 ranking. For over 100 years, Gross Electric has provided lighting and electrical products to the residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

