Graybar Electric Acquires Blazer Electric Supply

Graybar Electric Co., St. Louis, MO acquired Blazer Electric Supply, in Colorado Springs, CO, which serves construction, commercial, institutional and industrial customers along Colorado’s Front Range.

Blazer Electric Supply was founded in 2009 and operates two locations in southern Colorado. The company is ranked # 101 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 listing with $88 million in 2022 sales and 115 employees. The company was the subject of a Jan. 2010 Electrical Wholesaling cover story about how Steve and his brother, Mike Blazer, relaunched Blazer Electric Supply 2.0, after previously selling their family business to Westburne in 1999 (subsequently acquired by Rexel).

As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will operate under the Blazer Electric Supply name. Trevor Blazer will serve as president, and the company's employees will continue to support customers with the same products, solutions, and services.

"I am incredibly proud of our company and grateful for the employees who have been so instrumental in our success," said Steve Blazer, president of Blazer Electric Supply, in the press release. "This is an exciting new chapter for our company. Joining forces with Graybar presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our service capabilities and grow our business for the long term. It also allows us to sustain a distinctive culture and positive work environment for our employees. I am confident that we have a bright future as part of Graybar."

"Blazer is a market leader in its territory, with comprehensive product lines, extensive capabilities and a reputation for outstanding customer service," said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar, in the press release. "Blazer fits well with Graybar's core values, our people-oriented culture and our long-term growth strategy. We are thrilled to welcome the Blazer team to Graybar and look forward to achieving even greater success together."