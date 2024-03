Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) has acquired certain assets of Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply, Irving, TX. Parrish-Hare’s four locations (Irving, Haltom City, Midlothian, and Ennis), which operate under the names of Parrish-Hare and Power-House, will operate as a separate subsidiary of CED under the continued leadership of Parrish-Hare founder Pat Hare and his team.

Parrish-Hare was ranked #61 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 ranking with 212 employees.