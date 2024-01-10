Honeywell and Analog Devices to Work Together on Building Automation

Honeywell and Analog Devices (ADI) announced on Jan. 9 at CES 2024 that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the digitization of commercial buildings by upgrading to digital connectivity technologies without replacing existing wiring, which will help reduce cost, waste, and downtime. The strategic alliance would bring this new technology to building management systems for the first time.

Honeywell plans to adopt ADI's single-pair Ethernet (T1L) and software configurable input/output (SWIO) solutions in its building management systems. ADI's single-pair Ethernet enables long-reach Ethernet connectivity with the possibility of reusing a building's existing wiring, reducing installation time and cost, and reducing waste. Single-pair Ethernet complements existing Ethernet connectivity in building management systems, bringing enhanced connectivity from the edge to the cloud, helping eliminate data islands and better utilizing assets.

ADI's offering would also reduce product complexities by enabling Honeywell to build a single version of the product for different needs, allowing more future-proofed control and automation for when a building is remodeled, or requirements change. This helps increase the speed of product installation, reduces inventory needs, and enables easier and more affordable changes.

The press release said that Honeywell and Analog Devices made the move in part because of the need for updated building management systems in aging commercia buildings. Accordingnto the Honeywell press release, “Many of the commercial buildings in the United States are outdated and inefficient and, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the majority of them were built before the year 2000. Additionally, organizations are relying on networking technology to transmit ever-greater volumes of data, causing a surge in demand for cloud storage and processing speed. Digitizing building management systems will allow managers to reduce energy consumption through real-time decisions, while it will upgrade a building's network performance and security to current Internet-protocol networks without extensive costs and remodeling.”