Top Electrical Industry Trade Groups Sign Partnership to Advance Mutual Industry Priorities

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) today announced a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the necessity of a collaborative approach to address the challenges and opportunities of their respective but interconnected industries. The MOU is accompanied by an annual “Work Plan,” which in 2024 will focus on issues related to developing the electrical industry workforce of the future.

The electroindustry is leading the transition to an all-electric economy and a more connected, sustainable, digitized future. Developing the skilled workforce required to manufacture, distribute, and install electrical products will require training, recruitment and retention and a strong domestic manufacturing supply chain.

Together, the members of NEMA, NAED, NECA and NEMRA account for more than a million American workers across all 50 states. This MOU will advance collaboration across the associations representing electrical industry manufacturers, contractors, distributors and manufacturers’ representatives, with the goal to develop training programs, recruitment campaigns, advocacy efforts, and shared best practices to grow the electrical industry workforce.

“I am thrilled to sign this agreement today that represents our industry’s growing collaboration and focus on the future. The electrical sector is a powerful force made even stronger when we work together,” said Debra Phillips, president and CEO, NEMA, in the press release. “This is a pivotal time for electrical manufacturers, as AI, EVs and emerging renewable technologies fuel increasing demand for the electrical equipment NEMA members make

“Our industry is perfectly positioned to lead in Electrifying America, and we will,” added NAED President and CEO Wes Smith. “This joint initiative represents an unprecedented business opportunity for distributors, manufacturers, their agents and the contractors we all serve. It also represents an opportunity to change the way we power business, industry, transportation and our homes. Our members know how we can best accomplish these challenges and we look forward to acting as a key resource for policymakers and end users as they navigate the challenges inherent in such a major transformation.”

"We at NECA are fully committed to the principles and objectives agreed upon by this historic alliance between NECA, NEMA, NAED and NEMRA,” said NECA CEO David Long. “This collaboration between four major representatives of the electrical industry is a powerful testament to our shared vision for a robust, sustainable future for the electrical trade. By joining forces, we are not only enhancing our capability to meet the growing demands of an all-electric economy but also ensuring that we can effectively develop and deploy the skilled workforce needed to drive innovation and excellence across our sectors."

“I am very proud to represent NEMRA, and its members on this momentous day,” said Jim Johnson, NEMRA President and CEO. “This alliance signifies a historic event that will propel the progress of America's future electrical infrastructure. It marks a noteworthy step in establishing a scalable, sustainable and secure future for the electrical industry. By harnessing the collective strength of our exceptional talent, we will expedite and drive innovation that will not only support the present but also future generations.”