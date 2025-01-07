  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Benchmark Your 1Q 2025 Forecast and 4Q 2024 Sales Results by Taking this EW Survey

    Jan. 7, 2025
    All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Survey conducted by Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Vertical Research Partners.

    Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q4 2024 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

    Just click on this link to take the survey.  It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Please respond by Tuesday, January 14.

    Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

    If you have questions about the survey, contact Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

    This is the link to take the survey.

