Eaton/Xendee Collaborate to Develop Microgrid and Distributed Energy Tools

Eaton is collaborating with Xendee Corp., a provider of design and operation platform for distributed energy and microgrid systems.

According to the press release Eaton made the deal to combine Xendee’s microgrid modeling and operations platform with its engineering expertise and power distribution technologies deliver a fully integrated microgrid solution. It led a Series B financing round for Xendee Corp. to further accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools for distributed energy resources (DERs), and to help power the next phase of Xendee’s growth. Together, the companies will provide customers a streamlined path to design, deploy and operate highly efficient, resilient microgrids and DERs.

According to the International Energy Agency, adoption of AI across the buildings sector alone could save up to 300-terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy annually. Eaton and Xendee will help customers leverage AI for new and existing microgrids using onsite energy sources, to sustainably meet energy demands, strengthen energy resilience and drive substantial operating cost savings.

"Together with Xendee, we’re unlocking new ways to help customers maximize the functionality and value of their microgrid investments across North America and Europe," said Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton, in the press release. "We’re confident that uniting Eaton’s proven microgrid expertise, intelligent power management solutions and services with Xendee’s advanced digital optimization technology will better position microgrid operators to seize the opportunities created by the energy transition."

The collaboration couples Eaton microgrid hardware and engineering service capabilities with Xendee’s AI-powered Model Predictive Control software, which continually evaluates and optimizes microgrid systems with AI forecasted alternatives. Xendee’s solution is hardware agnostic, allowing DER operators to manage over 27 different types of technologies, including solar, battery energy storage systems, nuclear, linear generators and combined heat and power. The solution is said to unlock real-time operational adjustments for microgrid systems that help lead to significant cost savings, enhanced resilience, reduced emissions and extended equipment lifespans.