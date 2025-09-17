ABB to Invest $110 Million More in U.S. Factories

ABB said it was investing $110 million more in the United States this year to expand R&D and manufacturing for products to be installed in data centers and the power grid.

According to ABB press release, the investment will create 200 new jobs and support expected future growth in key industries, including data centers and the power grid. One of the ABB projects is a new production line in Senatobia, MS, for the company’s new Emax 3 circuit breakers, an advanced technology used to protect critical infrastructure, such as data centers.

“This $110-million investment in the US is part of our long-term strategy to support future growth in our biggest global market,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s CEO, in the press release. “Demand is being driven by key trends, from the surging power needs of AI in data centers, to grid modernization and customers improving energy efficiency and uptime to reduce their costs.”

From 2022-2024, ABB invested approximately $500 million in its U.S. business, including a new $100-million manufacturing facility and innovation laboratory in New Berlin, WI; and a new $40-million factory in Albuquerque, NM. In March 2025, ABB announced a $120-million investment in its facilities in Selmer, TN ($80 million) and Senatobia, MS ($40 million). A further $20-million investment in Selmer will increase production capacity. ABB opened a new $4 million regional fistribution center in Dallas, TX, in Aug. 2025 and invested $4 million in several service facilities to enhance customer support this year.