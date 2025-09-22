NEMA Launches New Online Training Platform

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) launched NEMA Academy, a new online learning platform designed to strengthen technical training and workforce development across the electroindustry.

U.S. electrical manufacturers have invested more than $185 billion since 2018 to increase domestic manufacturing. As they build the electrified economy of the future, it is essential to create a workforce with the skills to meet growing demand for electrical infrastructure and technologies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 462,000 manufacturing jobs are unfilled in 2025.

The future of manufacturing demands a workforce skilled in robotics, AI, digital tools and industrial automation, and NEMA Academy is designed to meet that need. Built for professionals at every stage of their careers, the platform provides access to more than 1,400 education and certification opportunities in multiple languages. Courses span a range of topics, including NEMA standards, policy issues, supply chain resilience, emergency preparedness, lighting, and more. With new content added regularly, NEMA Academy is committed to advancing industry expertise and strengthening knowledge of the electroindustry’s essential products and processes—from fire and life safety to industrial automation — helping to keep people and communities safe.

“The electroindustry is leading the transition to an electrified economy and a more connected and digitized future. The launch of NEMA Academy reflects our commitment to building a skilled workforce prepared to lead in an era of rapid change,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips, in the press release. “By expanding access to high-quality, industry-driven learning, we not only support our members but strengthen the foundation for long-term industry growth and resilience.”

The launch of NEMA Academy illustrates one aspect of NEMA’s commitment to attracting, training, and retaining a skilled electrical workforce. NEMA recently announced a partnership with VIPER Transitions focused on connecting transitioning U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses who have transferable technical and operational skills with opportunities for civilian careers in various segments of the domestic electrical industry.

NEMA also is working with Congress to advance comprehensive workforce development legislation to ensure long-term support for the electrical industry’s workforce. The bipartisan Veterans Energy Transition (VET) Act will help match veterans with a range of technical and operational skills with the manufacturers of critical electrical equipment and components.