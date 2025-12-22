Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Holds Tool Days at Three Branches

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, ACES hosted its annual Tool Days across three branches, giving customers direct access to the latest industry solutions and hands-on product demonstrations. This year’s Tool Days brought together top manufacturers, agency partners and electrical professionals for exclusive promotions, in-depth product education, and live, interactive experiences.

Attendees enjoyed everything from the Atkore MC Glide wire-pulling challenge to door prizes, giveaways and a complimentary lunch.

This annual event, now in its fourth year, had a strong attendance across all three branches, reflecting the growing popularity and value of this event. Over 80 customers participated by visiting their local branch on its designated tool day.

This year’s featured vendors included IDEAL Industries, iTOOLco, Milwaukee Tool, Diablo Tools, Rack-A-Tiers, Atkore and Harger, each offering live product demonstrations and exclusive promotions tailored for Tool Day attendees.