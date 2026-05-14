NAED Invests in New Electrical Career Outreach Effort

A strong workforce doesn’t happen by accident — it begins with awareness. Yesterday, the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) announced the launch of Careers with Power, a comprehensive industry branding campaign designed to position electrical distribution as a dynamic, rewarding, and future-ready career destination.

More than a job board — A pipeline builder

Careers with Power is built with a clear purpose: to introduce the electrical distribution industry to the next generation of talent and connect interested candidates directly to distributor career opportunities. Through a strategic mix of digital tools, social media outreach, and partnerships with leading workforce development organizations, the campaign meets potential employees where they are — and guides them toward meaningful careers in the industry.

Targeting the industry’s greatest growth opportunities

The campaign focuses on three key audiences identified as critical to the future workforce:

Students exploring career paths

Military veterans transitioning to civilian life

Women seeking dynamic, high-impact industries

By engaging these groups, NAED aims to expand awareness and attract a diverse, skilled talent pool to the electrical distribution sector.

Careers with Power represents the first phase of NAED’s broader Workforce Development strategy. In the coming weeks, NAED will roll out additional resources designed to help distributors amplify the campaign and enhance their recruitment efforts. Distributors are encouraged to learn more about the campaign and explore ways to leverage its resources to strengthen their hiring pipelines. Click here to learn more