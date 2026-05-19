Milbank Hosts Vice President Vance at Kansas City Manufacturing Facility

Milbank, Kansas City, MO, welcomed Vice President JD Vance and guests to its Kansas City manufacturing facility on May 18 for a visit focused on American workers, U.S. manufacturing and the importance of supporting businesses that continue to build and invest in the United States.

As a family-owned U.S. manufacturer with nearly a century of history in Kansas City, Milbank was proud to showcase its operations, its employees and the role domestic manufacturing continues to play in supporting communities, customers and the broader electrical industry.

“For nearly 100 years, Milbank has proudly represented American manufacturing and the skilled union workforce that powers our company. Hosting Vice President JD Vance was a meaningful opportunity to showcase the people and values that have defined Milbank for generations,” said Brad Skinner, Milbank’s CEO, in the press release.

Milbank is also proud to be recognized as a union manufacturer, employing hundreds of employees who contribute to the company’s continued growth and long-standing commitment to quality, reliability and service.

The visit provided an opportunity to highlight Milbank’s Kansas City roots, its commitment to American manufacturing and the people behind the products that help power homes, businesses and communities across the country.

Chris Buelow, Milbank’s president, added, “As Milbank approaches 100 years, we remain focused on the future — investing in our people, strengthening our capabilities, and continuing to support American manufacturing. Yesterday’s visit highlighted the dedication of our employees and the momentum we are building for the next generation.”