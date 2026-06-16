Schneider Electric U.S. Factories are now NEMA “Make it American” Certified

Schneider Electric, Boston, MA, announced that its U.S. supply chain facilities are certified under the Make it American domestic content certification program developed by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rossyln, VA. The news marks a major milestone amid the company's planned $700-million investment in domestic manufacturing and its commitment to advancing energy tech in the U.S.

Schneider Electric began pursuing the NEMA Make it American process certification for facilities (NEMA 70901-2024) track beginning with its Fairfield, OH, facility last year. In May 2025, the Fairfield facility became one of the first in the country to be awarded the certification.

Now, after passing supplementary independent audits this year, more than 20 of the company’s U.S. facilities are certified and listed within the NEMA Make it American BABA Registry. Schneider Electric’s certified facilities manufacture critical electrical equipment, including but not limited to low and medium-voltage switchgear, circuit breakers, variable speed drives and motor control centers. These facilities are dispersed across numerous states throughout the U.S., including California, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For customers sourcing equipment and qualifying for federally funded projects, the certification provides a clear and credible demonstration of a company’s ability to deliver products that meet BABA domestic content requirements for federal-aid projects.

“Today's announcement marks another milestone in our responsible supply chain and regionalization strategy at Schneider Electric, underscoring our commitment to domestic manufacturing, our belief that jobs and technological innovation thrive together, and our central role as an energy technology partner to our U.S. customers across energy and automation sectors,” said Mourad Tamoud, EVP, chief supply chain officer, Schneider Electric, in the press release.

“AI growth and unprecedented energy demand have led to an inflection point for industry in the U.S. Transformation for our energy future requires agility today, and that’s why Schneider Electric continues to strengthen our domestic supply chain. As our company commemorates 190 years of innovation in 2026, this milestone showcases how Schneider Electric is perfectly positioned to fulfill our role as your leading Energy Technology Partner and usher in a new era of energy and industrial intelligence,” added Kelly Becker, president of North America Operations, Schneider Electric, in the release.

NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips said in the press release, “Schneider Electric has set a new standard. As the first company to earn Make It American certification across 20-plus U.S. facilities, it has raised the bar for what industry leadership looks like in practice.

“Make It American provides rigorous, independent verification that facilities and supply chains meet Build America, Buy America domestic content requirements – bringing transparency, certainty, and trust to the federal marketplace. As infrastructure investment surges and America’s industrial base expands, Schneider Electric’s leadership is helping drive the next era of U.S. manufacturing.”

This certification comes as Kelly Becker, president of North America Operations, Schneider Electric, has been newly appointed to NEMA’s board of directors. In this leadership position, she will help the organization shape policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions, and operational excellence at a pivotal moment, given the importance of electrical manufacturers amid rising energy demand in the U.S.

Schneider Electric employs more than 24,000 team members and operates over 20 smart factories, facilities, and distribution centers in the U.S. Worldwide, the company has 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries.