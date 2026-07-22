White House Announces Plan for Tariff Relief for Aluminum Producers

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) President and CEO Debra Phillips issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s proclamation “Further Strengthening Actions Taken to Adjust Imports of Aluminum into the United States,” which directs the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish a program that empowers domestic firms to earn reduced tariff bills in return for commitments to onshore additional primary aluminum production capacity:

“Aluminum is essential for the electroindustry given its widespread use in transformers, switchgear, wire and cable, and other products that connect American families, businesses, and critical infrastructure to the grid.

“The Actions to allow domestic aluminum producers the opportunity to earn tariff relief are a playbook that can be expanded to encourage additional investments in U.S. supply chains and ensure manufacturers can deliver the infrastructure needed to meet rapidly growing energy demand.

"Now is the time to build on this momentum. We urge the Administration to spur additional investments in U.S. smelting and manufacturing by expanding this program to include electrical steel. We also encourage the Administration to take broader action to establish manufacturing incentives for key electrical products that are essential to driving down electricity costs for consumers, powering America’s continued AI leadership, and U.S. reindustrialization.”