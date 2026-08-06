AD Report First-Half Revenue Gains

AD, Wayne, PA, reports that member sales for the first six months of 2026 increased +15% to over $58 billion across the group's 13 divisions and three countries. Same-store sales of existing members grew by 10%. Member purchases from AD suppliers increased 24%. AD’s member count increased by 79 on a net basis during the first half of the year. AD members also acquired 28 non-AD companies.

Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said in the press release, “Our strong first-half results reflect the growth of our members, the addition of new members to our community, and the strength of member partnerships with AD suppliers. We look forward to working closely with our owner-members and member-elected governing groups to build on this success through the end of the year.”

Owned and governed by its members, AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale purchasing cooperative in North America. Its 1,000-plus independently owned distributors span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $100 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, construction tools, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands, waterworks and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.