Siemens Announces More Than $200 Million in U.S. Manufacturing Investments and 1,500 New Jobs

Building on its recent milestone of more than $1 billion invested in U.S. manufacturing over the past five years, Siemens announced a combined investment of over $200 million in new manufacturing facilities in Pendergrass, GA, and Grand Prairie, TX, that will expand its U.S. electrical infrastructure manufacturing footprint and create more than 1,500 jobs.

More than $185 million of this investment is dedicated to a new 550,000-sq-ft manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, GA. The facility will produce critical low-voltage electrical infrastructure products and systems for the data center market, supporting America's growth in AI infrastructure and cloud computing.

“For 140 years, Siemens has been a valued part of Georgia’s business community, and its continued investment is a testament to the strength of the partnership between Georgia and Germany,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in the press release. “Our economic development missions around the world help us strengthen relationships with global companies and showcase the opportunities available in our state. We are proud to support this next chapter of growth and look forward to Siemens’ continued success in Georgia.”

Concurrently, Siemens is developing a $19 million Grand Prairie, TX, facility that will increase the capacity of its nearby flagship switchgear factory to support semiconductor, automotive, healthcare and other industrial and infrastructure markets requiring critical power. The 96,000-sq-ft site will be a dedicated location for factory acceptance testing and warehousing for Siemens’ Electrical Products business.

"These investments underscore Siemens’ commitment to scaling American manufacturing capacity and creating American jobs," said Siemens USA President and CEO Ann Fairchild in the press release. "There is unprecedented demand for critical infrastructure here in the U.S., and we're proud to continue to expand our footprint to meet our customers' needs while boosting the economies of the local communities in which we're growing."

Georgia's business-friendly environment, combined with Pendergrass' proximity to Siemens' existing electrical manufacturing footprint in South Carolina, creates a regional supply chain advantage. The region's strong workforce ecosystem, proximity to Siemens' existing factories, and access to supporting technicians and suppliers will allow the facilities to scale production quickly.

“Georgia and Texas were a natural choice for our next manufacturing investments. These states offer strong business environments, access to a highly skilled workforce, and close proximity to our existing operations and supply chain network across the South,” said Barry Powell, North America president of the Siemens Electrical Products business unit, in the press release. “Building these facilities strengthen our ability to serve customers more efficiently while expanding advanced manufacturing capacity in a region that is already home to many of the technicians, suppliers and industry expertise that support our business.”