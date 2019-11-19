Skip navigation
News

ATI Electrical Supply to Open Florida Branch

The new location will include a 50,000-sq-ft warehouse and will be the major hub for the company’s growing e-commerce business.

ATI Electrical Supply, Las Vegas, NV, a is opening a new branch office in Florida on Dec. 15.  ATI says it chose Florida for its new location because it’s the epicenter for the portable power business and will allow the company to better meet the needs of its East Coast customers.

Greg Knowles, company owner, said in the press release, “This new location will allow us to continue fulfilling our goal of being the top-rated electrical distributor throughout the entire customer service experience. From the first time you contact us until the final payment is made, our goal is to make every step smooth, easy and enjoyable. Expanding to Florida will create efficiencies for us that will in turn help our clients create great opportunities for their employees and customers.”

ATI say it’s known for its wide variety of temporary power, critical power and portable power products and services for the entertainment, generator dealer and construction industries. The company also has a group dedicated to medium and large switchgear projects through its partnership with Schneider Electric and ABB. The company plans to initially staff the new location with approximately 10 employees, some new hires and some of whom who are relocating from the company’s other offices. In addition to online order fulfillment, this location will house a portion of ATI’s sales and marketing activities. The Florida branch will be located at 1650 NW 18th St., Suite. 806, Pompano Beach, FL.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company now has three locations in Oregon, Nevada and Florida. ATI was founded in May of 2004 to service the commercial construction, industrial end user, portable power generation, mining and industrial MRO and OEM markets. The focuses on the switchgear, controls and portable power markets and strategic distribution agreements with manufacturers such as General Cable, Leviton, ABB, Power Assemblies and Schneider Electric. The company partners with a fully staffed fabrication shop for designing and modifying custom equipment and portable power products for a range of projects. ATI is ranked #183 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2019 Top 200 listing.

 

