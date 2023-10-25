Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground for New Branch in Butte, MT

Dakota Supply Group (DSG), Plymouth, MN, had a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Butte, MT, on Oct. 23. Situated on the 2900 block of Washoe St. in Butte, the new 60,000-sq-ft facility has convenient access from Interstate 15/North & South and Interstate 90/East & West, and DSG plans to open it in 2024.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new facility in Butte,” said Paul Kennedy, president & CEO of DSG, in the press release. “DSG has been serving customers in the Butte market for the last three decades, and establishing this new facility is a significant step in the continued commitment to a best-in-class customer experience in this vital market. The additional capacity of this new Butte facility will provide a central distribution point for all our Montana locations and provide the opportunity to expand our offering to include electrical products. The expanded range of services will cater to electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and telecommunications, ensuring we remain a trusted partner in our customer’s success."

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by many guests, including J.P. Gallagher, chief rxecutive for Butte-Silver Bow; Mark Johnson, president of the Butte Chamber of Commerce; Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce; Bill Brandon, representing Brandon-Legg Development; Pete Carbonneau, Brian Trombley, and Matt Fornasiere, representing Oppidan; John Atkinson with AT Architecture; Pat Ryan from Apex Steel; Jay Fortune and Justin Fortune from Jay Fortune Construction; Ryan Jonart from R&R Electric.