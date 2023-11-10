DSG Breaks Ground on New Branch in Ames, Iowa

Dakota Supply Group (DSG), Plymouth, MN, recently held groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Ames, IA. The facility is slated for opening in 2024. Located at 2155 Bailey Ave in Ames, the new 30,000-sq-ft facility is easily accessible from Dayton Avenue, providing quick connections to I-35 and Highway 30. DSG has served the Ames market for the past six decades.

Guests attending the groundbreaking ceremony, including Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce; John Hollinrake, Deputy State Director for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst; Emily Schwickerath, District Director for US Congressman Randy Feestra; Bill Johnson, developer with Choice Commercial; Mark Lewis, president of Cedar Falls Building Systems Inc.; along with Jan Williams, Nikki Fischer, Dylan Kline, Steven Lawrence, Ottie Maxey, and Emory Widlowski, all representing the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Also present were members of DSG's executive, regional and branch leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment in Ames, IA,” said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO of DSG, in the press release. “Our new warehouse facility will provide increased capacity to serve not only our current waterworks business in the Ames market but also the ability to grow into the broader DSG offering across Iowa. We are furthering our commitment to bring a world-class customer experience to the customers, employee owners and communities we serve. We are celebrating our 125th year, and with years of success in Ames, we eagerly anticipate the opportunities this expansion will bring to Ames and the broader community."